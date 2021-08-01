Schroder Investment Management Group Has $34.16 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $50.52 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

