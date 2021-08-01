Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.28 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.61% of YETI worth $38,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.27. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.