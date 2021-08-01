Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,417,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

