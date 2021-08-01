Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.59% of Haemonetics worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $94,581,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

