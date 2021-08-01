Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 314,786 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

