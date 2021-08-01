Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,900

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,440 ($44.94).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,657 ($47.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,577.21. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47).

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total transaction of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.