Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on shares of Schroders and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Schroders stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

