Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 1,232,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

