Scotiabank Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.27.

CGI stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CGI by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CGI by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

