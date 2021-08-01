Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.24. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

