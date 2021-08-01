Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

