Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.95, but opened at $152.69. Seagen shares last traded at $150.15, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagen by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.