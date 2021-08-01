Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.9 days.

Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 6,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SECYF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

