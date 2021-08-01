Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMLR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $796.50 million, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.