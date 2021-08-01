Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.91 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

