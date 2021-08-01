Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ASAI opened at $16.46 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

