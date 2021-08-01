Sequent Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.57. 5,468,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

