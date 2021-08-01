ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Cowen from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.00.

ServiceNow stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

