ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $670.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $640.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $638.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 438.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

