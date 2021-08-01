SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

SGBAF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.