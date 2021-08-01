Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 293.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

