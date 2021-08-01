Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 501,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

