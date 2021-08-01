SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 61.2% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 117,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 170.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 259,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

