Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,728. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

