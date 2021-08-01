Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Plans None Dividend of $18.75

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) declared a None dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 18.75 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.94 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.