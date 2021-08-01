Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$15.35 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.