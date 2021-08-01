Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify stock opened at $1,499.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

