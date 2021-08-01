Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.58, a P/E/G ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

