Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,450.00 at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.58, a PEG ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

