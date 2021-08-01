Shopify’s (SHOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2,260.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,160.00.

TSE SHOP opened at C$1,873.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$233.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,741.59. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,109.41 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

