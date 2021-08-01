Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.