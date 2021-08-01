Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

LON MARS opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £553.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

