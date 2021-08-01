Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.58) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -30.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,879.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

