Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Decreases By 22.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 844,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.