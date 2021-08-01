Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 30.7%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 255.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $30.03 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

