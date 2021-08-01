Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Increases By 57.1%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 356,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $282.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.78. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.