Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 43.4%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,571,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

