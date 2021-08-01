Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Rises By 38.9%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 6,105,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,621. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -3.44. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

