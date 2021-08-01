Short Interest in Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Increases By 53.8%

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LCDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.
About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.