Short Interest in Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Increases By 53.8%

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LCDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technologies company that designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. The firm offers in vivo confocal microscopes designed specifically for imaging skin and other tissue. Its Rapid Cell ID technology enables scientists and physicians to characterize intact normal and abnormal cellular architecture that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

