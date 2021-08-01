Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Declines By 30.3%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Mark A. Freemer purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMCF traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

