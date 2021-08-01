Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Increases By 60.0%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRCOY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.76. 9,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRCOY shares. CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

