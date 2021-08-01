Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Increases By 60.0%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRCOY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.76. 9,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRCOY shares. CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

