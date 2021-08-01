Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Rises By 89.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,600 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 164.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 116.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.81 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01.

