Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Rises By 46.9%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.