Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Increases By 61.0%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 425,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 76,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

