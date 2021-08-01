Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Grows By 35.0%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,056,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

