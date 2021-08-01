Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Drops By 42.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 626,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

