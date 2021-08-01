Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Decreases By 57.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PGJ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,003. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45.

