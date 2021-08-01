Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Drops By 25.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.11% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of IUSS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

