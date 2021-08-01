Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Decreases By 42.9%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

