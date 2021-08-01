Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Rises By 60.6%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.